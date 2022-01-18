A senior Hamas delegation has arrived in Algeria to engage in Palestinian national dialogue announced recently by Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The delegation which arrived on Monday consists of high-ranking members of Hamas Political Bureau Khalil al-Hayya and Husam Badran, according to a statement recieved by Anadolu News Agency.

The Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh welcomed the Algerian invitation which came earlier from the Algerian ambassador to Qatar.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al Qanoa said, "In response to Algerian invitation the movement received and in light of effort to succeed national dialogue announced Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Hamas's delegation has arrived in Algeria."

