Hamas delegation visits Algeria for Palestinian unity talks
The Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh welcomed the Algerian invitation which came earlier from the Algerian ambassador to Qatar.
"We appreciate the Algerian role in supporting the Palestinian cause and hosting Palestinian factions with insistence on achieving reconciliation," Al Qanoa explained.
Hatem Shurrab
January 18, 2022

A senior Hamas delegation has arrived in Algeria to engage in Palestinian national dialogue announced recently by Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The delegation which arrived on Monday consists of high-ranking members of Hamas Political Bureau Khalil al-Hayya and Husam Badran, according to a statement recieved by Anadolu News Agency. 

The Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh welcomed the Algerian invitation which came earlier from the Algerian ambassador to Qatar. 

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al Qanoa said, "In response to Algerian invitation the movement received and in light of effort to succeed national dialogue announced Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Hamas's delegation has arrived in Algeria."



The delegation with Hamas representative in Algeria Mohamed Othman has met with Algerian officials to discuss possibilities of approaching national unity and another meeting will take place, according to Al Qanoa.

"We appreciate the Algerian role in supporting the Palestinian cause and hosting Palestinian factions with insistence on achieving reconciliation and ending division status," Al Qanoa explained. 

On Saturday, a delegation from President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement arrived in Algeria for talks with Algerian officials.

A political and geographical division has prevailed in the Palestinian territories since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip. 





SOURCE:AA
