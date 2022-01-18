An air strike has killed about 14 people in a single building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa among strikes across the city by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.

The alliance strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa on Tuesday followed a rebel attack on Monday on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates.

The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthi group, Saudi state media said.

The strike that killed about 14 people, according to initial estimates, hit the home of a former military official.

It killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

READ MORE: Deadly 'drone strike' hits UAE as Houthis announce military operations