WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine: Russia looking for pretext to escalate tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia, during his meeting with a group of the US senators in Kyiv.
Ukraine: Russia looking for pretext to escalate tensions
Informing the delegation about the security situation on the borders of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 18, 2022

Ukraine’s president has said that Russia is looking for excuses to increase tensions under the guise of protecting Russian citizens by continuing to issue passports to the public in the "temporarily occupied territories" of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Zelensky met in the capital Kyiv with a delegation of US senators including Amy Klobuchar, Robert Portman, Chris Murphy, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Roger Wicker, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency.

During the meeting, he thanked the US Congress for its solidarity with the Ukrainian people as his country faces security challenges.

Informing the delegation about the security situation on the borders of Ukraine, Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia.

The US senators also expressed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing that the country has the right to independently choose ways to ensure its own security.

READ MORE: Kiev: Putin wants to destroy Ukraine

Tensions intensified

RECOMMENDED

Russia, Ukraine and NATO have stepped up military exercises as tensions have intensified in recent weeks, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Turkiye and the US as well as the UN General Assembly view the annexation as illegal. 

According to the UN, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has seen more than 13,000 people killed since 2014.

The region is one of several sources of friction between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE: New satellite images reveal Russia continues to amass troops near Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia