The United Arab Emirates has vowed retaliation on Yemen's Houthi rebels after the group claimed an attack that killed three people in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the attack as a "heinous criminal escalation" in a statement on Monday.

"We condemn the Houthi terrorist militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today ... this sinful targeting will not go unpunished," said Al Nahyan.

A drone attack claimed by Houthi rebels targeted a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi, killing three people and sparking a fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport.

Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people were also wounded at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi’s state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also condemned the drone attack and called on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation," according to his spokesman.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law," Stephane Dujarric added in comments to reporters after the attack, which the United Arab Emirates has blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The US vowed to hold the rebels "accountable", as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack.

READ MORE:Deadly 'drone strike' hits UAE as Houthis announce military operations