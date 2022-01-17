President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has handed over more than 500 housing units a Turkish agency built for earthquake victims in Albania.

Erdogan arrived in the Albanian capital of Tirana early on Monday and was welcomed by PM Edi Rama with an official ceremony.

"We are crowning the friendship between Turkiye and Albania with the handover of these houses," Erdogan said speaking at the event.

A total of 522 housing units, worth about $48 million (€42 million), have been built for the northwestern town of Lac, which was struck by a deadly quake in November 2019, Erdogan added.

Over 50 people died in the 6.4 magnitude quake, including seven children, and 900 were injured. About 1,200 buildings were destroyed.

After the quake, Turkiye sent Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Health Ministry teams to the region to help search, recovery, and aid efforts.

During Monday's ceremony, Erdogan was also given honorary citizenship in the local Kurbin municipality.

‘Extraordinarily special’