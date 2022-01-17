A Palestinian man who tried to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank has been shot dead, Israel's army said.

A man emerged from a car and tried to stab a soldier, who shot him dead, a military spokesperson said of the incident on Monday.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Another Israeli military official identified the dead man as a Palestinian from an outlying village.

Video circulated on social media, and apparently taken by a motorist, showed a man lying on the road at the Gush Etzion junction in the occupied West Bank with knife in hand, as three soldiers approached with rifles trained on him.

Violence has simmered in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since US-backed peace talks between Israel and Palestine stalled in 2014.

READ MORE:Elderly Palestinian found dead shortly after Israeli arrest