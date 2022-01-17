The Indian government has taken over the land and property of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), citing an “emergent law and order situation”.

“An intervention has become imperative in [the] view of social media and other reports, pointing towards [the] likelihood of [a] breach of peace and imminent threat to [the] lives of journalists, including from cross border successionist-terrorist networks,” the administration said in a statement.

Critics see the move as part of the government's clampdown on the media fraternity of India-administered Kashmir, a disputed territory between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The human rights situation in Kashmir has severely deteriorated since Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the centre in 2014.

In August 2019, New Delhi unilaterally abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution, snatching Kashmir’s autonomy and reducing it to a union territory led by a governor directly appointed by New Delhi.

Since then, the Muslim-majority state has frequented the news for reasons ranging from mass detentions and police brutality to the systemic abuse of human rights activists and journalists. Local journalists have played a key role in highlighting these issues.

Journalists in Kashmir say that the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) is the only space where they can gather to discuss story ideas and share tips over cups of tea and cigarettes. The building for the press club was allocated in 2019.

“Something like this to happen is unprecedented,” said Anees Zargar, a local journalist.

“KPC does not work like a typical press club as in other parts of the country. It’s a space where a lot of young journalists now come to file their stories. Most of them are freelancers who work for foreign publications. They have few places where they can sit and write.”

The official takeover of the KPC comes on the heels of a bizarre incident that played out over the weekend.

On Saturday, a group of around a dozen Kashmir-based journalists forced their way inside the premises of the press club, under the protection of the police, and forcibly took over the management.

Saleem Pandit, the leader of the group, is a correspondent for the Times of India, one of the country's largest newspapers. He reportedly arrived at the press club alongside heavily armed police personnel.

Pandit's work is often praised by pro-establishment journalists in New Delhi, also called "Godi media", a pejorative term meaning "lapdog media", who are accused of pandering to the messages of the far-right Hindu nationalist government. In July 2019, Pandit labelled some members of the KPC as “jihadists”, drawing ire from its members.

The Press Club’s management is elected by its 300 members. The elections had been due since last year but couldn’t take place because the government reportedly dragged its feet on issuing the relevant permission.

The Pandit-led group says it was forced to take this drastic step because the previous management had failed to hold an election on time.