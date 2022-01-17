Two teenagers have been detained in South Manchester as part of an ongoing investigation into a hostage-taking incident at a synagogue in the US state of Texas.

The UK's counterterrorism police said on Sunday the teenagers were detained in connection with the hostage-taking incident by a British national in Texas over the weekend.

"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The arrests came after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the hostage-taker as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

Previously, Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, said the captor acted alone with no other involved in the January 15 hostage-taking.

Britain on Monday promised "full support" to US investigators.

"This was a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told journalists after Akram was killed.

