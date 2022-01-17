Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees himself as a strongman. So do his supporters who never tire of publicising his strength – including his supposedly broad chest – and claiming that he is best suited to protect the country.

Most Indians also agreed, when months before the 2019 parliamentary elections, Modi sent warplanes to bomb a Pakistani town to avenge an attack on Indian soil. The cross-border strike won him a landslide re-election.

But ironically, the same strong Modi showcases his vulnerability from time to time, as he is doing now over a security breach during his recent visit to the state of Punjab.

A serious lapse occurred. While travelling to a rally site by road, some protesters blocked his way and Modi was stuck on an overpass around 10 km from the Pakistani border for approximately 20 minutes. And for the duration of this period, the prime minister remained a sitting duck for anyone with ulterior motives.

Fortunately, nothing happened and Modi aborted his trip and returned unharmed.

But the controversy over who was responsible – the prime minister’s own Special Protection Group or the police from Punjab – has since been fiercely debated.

Modi supporters have fanned the controversy further by portraying the lapse as a full-blown assassination plot against the prime minister.

As it turns out, Modi and assassination plots have had rather a long history.

Long before he became prime minister, Modi and his men have, from time to time, raised the fear of conspiracies to eliminate him.

The first time was in 2004 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and the police there killed four Muslims – including a college student named Ishrat Jahan - on suspicion of being terrorists, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. The ‘terrorists’, the police claimed, were plotting to kill Modi.

Not everyone was convinced with the police’s claim and many suspected the killings to be a staged encounter. However, the assassination accusation remained merely an accusation and nothing was ever proven.

Undeterred, the Gujarat police claimed another assassination plot against Modi the very next year when they killed an alleged gangster named Sheikh Sohrabuddin and his wife.

As with the Ahmedabad killings, these killings also triggered a massive controversy amid lingering suspicions of it being just another staged encounter. Once again, no assassination plot was ever proved.

These unproven plots apparently helped to bolster Modi's image as a leader who is determined to do his job and defend his countrymen, even in the face of huge personal risks.

For years, things were quiet and Modi’s popularity grew. He shifted base, from Gujarat to Delhi, and became the prime minister in 2014.

In 2018, hints of another assassination plot against Modi made headlines once again. This time, police in the state of Maharashtra claimed to have seized a letter from the house of a jailed activist, which apparently proved a conspiracy.