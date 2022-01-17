President Emmanuel Macron has planned to tout 21 new foreign investment projects in France and a booming economy as proof his economic reforms have been bearing fruit less than three months before a presidential election in which he is expected to run.

During a visit to Alsace in the east, Macron will announce $342 million (300M euro) industrial project by German chemical giant BASF, one of 21 new projects worth 4 billion euros and 10,000 jobs as part of a drive to attract foreign investors, his office said.

US drugmaker Pfizer also announced on Monday a 520 million euros investment plan in France.

As the presidential race heats up, his aides are keen to shift the debate away from immigration and law-and-order issues and put the spotlight on the economy, which has been recovering strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is the result of all the reforms that were carried out since the start of the mandate," a presidential aide told reporters.

"Three months before an election, we could have expected investors to be in wait-and-see mode because of the uncertainty of an election. Instead, we see very strong confidence from foreign investors in the president's economic policy," he said.

