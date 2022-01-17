The United States has called on North Korea to "cease its unlawful and destabilising activities," after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials on Monday, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim "expressed concern" about the missile launches.

Kim urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue "without preconditions," a statement from spokesman Ned Price said.

He also "reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defence of its allies," South Korea and Japan.

Two suspected "short-range ballistic missiles" were fired east from an airport in Pyongyang early on Monday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japan also confirming the launch.

Fired just before 9 am local (0000 GMT), they flew 380 kilometres (around 240 miles) at an altitude of 42 km, the JCS added.

Frequent tests

Despite biting international sanctions, Pyongyang has conducted a string of weapons tests this year, including hypersonic missiles, as leader Kim Jong-un pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening the military.

The frequent and varied tests this year indicate North Korea "is trying to improve its technology and operational capability in terms of covert actions", Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.