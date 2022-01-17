The North Macedonia's parliament has elected Social Democrat technocrat Dimitar Kovacevski as prime minister after more than two months of political turmoil in the country.

Kovacevski, a former deputy finance minister, succeeds Zoran Zaev who stepped down last month following his party's heavy defeat in municipal elections.

The new coalition cabinet, led by Kovacevski's Social Democrats (SDSM), was backed by 62 MPs of those present in the 120-seat parliament late on Sunday.

Forty-six lawmakers voted against.

Presenting his agenda to the parliament on Saturday, Kovacevski had said a key goal of his government would be "higher and sustainable economic growth".

He also promised to address the country's energy crisis and to try to bring it closer to the European Union.

Early elections

Kovacevski, 47, assumed leadership of the SDSM helm last month.

He takes over as prime minister after the previous, government, also SDSM-led, survived a no-confidence vote in November after weeks of negotiations with smaller parties.