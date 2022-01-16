Taliban forces have "fired pepper spray" at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education.

Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University on Sunday, chanting "equality and justice".

They carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights".

The protest, however, was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP News Agency.

"When we were near Kabul University, three Taliban vehicles came, and fighters from one of the vehicles used pepper spray on us," said a protester, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

"My right eye started to burn. I told one of them 'shame on you', and then he pointed his gun at me."

Two other protesters said that one of the women had to be taken to hospital after the spray caused an allergic reaction to her eyes and face.

An AFP correspondent saw a fighter confiscate a mobile phone of a man who was filming the demonstration.

