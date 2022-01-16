Serbia has held a referendum on constitutional amendments that the populist government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union.

Sunday's ballot focuses on the changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say are aimed at boosting their independence in the country where the judiciary is widely seen as corrupt and politically controlled.

The referendum has been hailed by the United States, the European Union and some Western countries as a step in the right direction.

But critics at home say the changes are insufficient.

Some opposition parties and independent experts also have argued that the referendum was organised in a generally non-democratic atmosphere, too hastily and too soon before an election that is due in early April.

About 6.5 million Serbian citizens were eligible to vote in the referendum. A simple majority of those who turn out decide on the outcome.

Official results were expected on Monday.

