Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, has died at the age of 76 in the capital Bamako.

His death early on Sunday — announced in an alert by the state broadcaster ORTM — comes as the sprawling African nation faces a deepening political crisis.

"President IBK died this morning at 0900 GMT in his home" in Bamako, a family member told AFP news agency using the ex-leader's initials, with several other family members confirming his passing.

Additionally, his former justice minister and an ex-advisor confirmed the news to Reuters news agency while the cause of Keita's death was not given.

"Very saddened to learn of the death of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita," tweeted Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop.

"It is with great emotion that I bow before his memory."

Keita had been in declining health since his forced resignation, and had sought medical treatment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shortly after his release from junta custody.

READ MORE: Mali's junta slams new sanctions by West African bloc

Forced to leave office