Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case.

The person involved in the negotiations said on Sunday the plea deal would drop the bribery and fraud charges and scrap one case entirely.

The person asked for anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to discuss the details of the talks. He said a plea deal would likely be announced in the coming days.

The person said a number of elements remained unresolved, including the inclusion of the charge of “moral turpitude,” which under Israeli law would ban Netanyahu from politics for seven years. They were also deliberating whether Netanyahu would be forced to do community service under the deal.

The deal, which could be signed as early as this week, could usher Netanyahu off the Israeli political stage for years, paving the way for a leadership race in his Likud party and shaking up Israel's political map.

Any deal would also absolve Netanyahu of an embarrassing and protracted trial that has gripped the nation and risks tarnishing his legacy.

A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment.

READ MORE: Israel court postpones key testimony in Netanyahu corruption trial

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing