Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al Shabab group has claimed responsibility for.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu.

A statement from Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening.

A Reuters photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside Moalimuu's house, who has been rushed to hospital.

State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

