A man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue is "deceased," after the captives were rescued unharmed.

"The hostage rescue team breached the synagogue," Colleyville police chief Michael Miller told a news conference on Saturday. "The suspect is deceased," he said.

All hostages had freed unharmed after an hours-long standoff at a Texas synagogue, where a man apparently demanding the release of a convicted terrorist had taken several captives, the state governor said.

Some 10 hours into the crisis, Greg Abbott tweeted that "all hostages are out alive and safe" at 9:30 pm (0330 Sunday GMT).

The FBI said the man who held hostages for hours was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community.

One hostage was released during the standoff, three others were rescued when authorities entered the building. Authorities say the hostage taker is dead but are not saying how he was killed.

There were reports from journalists at the scene of a loud explosion and gunshots at the synagogue just before Abbott made the announcement.

President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the hostage situation, according to the White House.