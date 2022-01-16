Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages are safe after Saturday’s standoff inside a Dallas-area synagogue.

“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott tweeted Saturday night.

Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue.

A US law enforcement official said the man who held hostages inside Texas synagogue is dead.

Earlier one of several hostages being held at a synagogue in the Dallas-area was released,.

Special forces were negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during services on Saturday that were being streamed live, according to media reports.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel, northeast of Fort Worth.

Hostage taking motivation

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among them, one of the officials said.

Authorities are still trying to understand the precise motive for the attack. But some US officials say the hostage taker is demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

The law enforcement officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation as the situation was still rapidly developing.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.