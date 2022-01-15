WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twitter bans Iran's supreme leader account over threatening video
The account was taken down after it posted an animated video depicting the assassination of ex-US president Donal Trump.
Twitter bans Iran's supreme leader account over threatening video
The video shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 15, 2022

Twitter has blocked an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after it carried an animated video depicting the assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed confirmed to FOX Business that it permanently banned the account on Saturday for violating its "ban evasion policy."

The video has also been posted on Khamenei’s official website on Friday, where it is described as the “winning animation from the people in the "Hero" contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the murderers of Genenral #Soleimani.”

It was tweeted from the Persian-language account with the text: “Revenge is definite.”

The video shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course.

READ MORE: Trump signs 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran's Khamenei

RECOMMENDED

Khamenei and other top Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed retaliation over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Another account linked to Khamenei was blocked by Twitter last year for sharing a similar image.

The image showed a golfer resembling Trump and carried the words: “Vengeance is inevitable.”

READ MORE: Twitter permanently suspends Trump citing risk of incitement

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Another newborn freezes to death in Gaza as Israel’s ceasefire failures deepen winter toll
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty