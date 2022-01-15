Russia’s defence ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that all of its planes carrying troops had returned.

The troops were part of a force sent as peacekeepers by the Collective Treaty Security Organization, a Russia-led alliance of six former Soviet states.

The CSTO approved the force of more than 2,000 on January 5 at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It was not clear whether troops from other CSTO countries remain in Kazakhstan.

READ MORE:How will Western investments fare in Kazakhstan after the unrest?