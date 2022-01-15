WORLD
Tonga issues tsunami warning after massive undersea volcano eruption
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, located about 65 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa, caused a 1.2 metre tsunami.
The eruption was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 15, 2022

Large waves have crashed ashore in Tonga after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries triggered the area's second tsunami in two days.

Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after Friday's tsunami warning was lifted.

"A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nukualofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The maximum tsunami wave recorded following Friday's explosion was 30 centimetres.

The latest eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air.

Safety warnings 

The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, officials in Suva said.

Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground.

Victorina Kioa of the Tonga Public Service Commission said Friday that people should "keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches."

The head of Tonga Geological Services Taaniela Kula urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they were outside and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a "tsunami advisory" for American Samoa, saying there was a threat of "sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches."

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
