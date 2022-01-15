Large waves have crashed ashore in Tonga after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries triggered the area's second tsunami in two days.

Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after Friday's tsunami warning was lifted.

"A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nukualofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The maximum tsunami wave recorded following Friday's explosion was 30 centimetres.

The latest eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air.

READ MORE: Tsunami-generated magnetic fields can lead to quicker warning system

Safety warnings