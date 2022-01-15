WORLD
4 MIN READ
China, Iran begin implementation of 25-year strategic pact
The $400 billion agreement includes economic and cultural interaction between the two sides and also paves the way for Iran's participation in the Belt and Road initiative.
China, Iran begin implementation of 25-year strategic pact
China and Iran had signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in March 2021. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 15, 2022

China has said it will begin implementing a strategic agreement with Iran, strengthening economic and political cooperation between the two countries as Beijing blasted Washington's sanctions on Tehran.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian announced the start of the partnership's implementation at a meeting in east China's Wuxi on Friday, Beijing 's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers agreed to step up cooperation in energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, and medical and health care, the sides said in statement according to China's state-owned CGTN.

Bilateral cooperation will also be expanded to agriculture, fisheries, cybersecurity and the third party market, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges in education, film and personnel training, said the statement.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing after his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Amirabdollahian said the two countries have made "adequate arrangements" to set the agreement in motion, hailing it as "one of the important achievements" of the trip.

China also reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran.

Wang, who is also State Councillor, said the US bore primary responsibility for the ongoing difficulties with Iran, having unilaterally withdrawn from a 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran.

READ MORE:Astropolitics: Iran’s failed satellite launch and its nuclear diplomacy win

RECOMMENDED

Hornet's nest

‌‌The $400 billion agreement between Tehran and Beijing was signed on March 27 last year by then Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Wang during latter's visit to Tehran.

The agreement includes economic and cultural interaction between the two sides and also paves the way for Iran's participation in the Belt and Road initiative, a massive infrastructure project stretching from East Asia to Europe.

The project aims to significantly expand China's economic and political influence, and has raised concerns in the United States and elsewhere.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the agreement would deepen Sino-Iranian cooperation in areas including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, culture, as well as cyber security and cooperation with other countries.

The accord had last year stirred up a hornet's nest in Iran as many feared that it would open up Iran's strategic ports to Chinese investments and military bases. However, officials have dismissed these reports.

The agreement was envisaged in 2016 when Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Iran soon after a nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the world powers.

However, after the US withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, followed by the reinstatement of sanctions, the Iran-China agreement was also put on the backburner.

READ MORE: What the new China-Iran agreement means for the Middle East

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Another newborn freezes to death in Gaza as Israel’s ceasefire failures deepen winter toll
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty