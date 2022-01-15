China has said it will begin implementing a strategic agreement with Iran, strengthening economic and political cooperation between the two countries as Beijing blasted Washington's sanctions on Tehran.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian announced the start of the partnership's implementation at a meeting in east China's Wuxi on Friday, Beijing 's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers agreed to step up cooperation in energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, and medical and health care, the sides said in statement according to China's state-owned CGTN.

Bilateral cooperation will also be expanded to agriculture, fisheries, cybersecurity and the third party market, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges in education, film and personnel training, said the statement.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing after his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Amirabdollahian said the two countries have made "adequate arrangements" to set the agreement in motion, hailing it as "one of the important achievements" of the trip.

China also reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran.

Wang, who is also State Councillor, said the US bore primary responsibility for the ongoing difficulties with Iran, having unilaterally withdrawn from a 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran.

