NATO announced it planned to deepen cyber cooperation with Ukraine after a sweeping attack knocked out key government websites in Kiev at a time of mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukrainian security.

"In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO's malware information sharing platform," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

The European Union was also mobilising to aid its close ally after the attacks temporarily brought down sites, including those of the foreign ministry and cabinet.

Kiev said the damage was limited and held back on apportioning blame but the ex-Soviet country has accused Russians with links to Moscow for previous hits on websites and key infrastructure.

Russia behind attack?

Without naming Moscow, aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, said Western and Ukrainian intelligence believed the cyberattacks were part of a plot for the "destabilisation of the situation in Ukraine".

Ukraine's foreign ministry described the attack that brought down its site and other government portals as "massive".

The targeted sites, including the emergencies ministry, education ministry and cabinet, displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish warning Ukrainians that their personal data had been compromised.

"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst," the message read.

Within hours of the breach early Friday the SBU security services said access to most hit sites had been restored and that the fallout was minimal.

"The content of sites has not been changed and according to preliminary information no personal data was leaked," the SBU security service said in a statement.

Later Friday it had uncovered clues Russia could have been behind a cyber attack that knocked out government websites in Kiev at a time of mounting tensions between both neighbours.

The "investigation is still ongoing but the security service of Ukraine has obtained preliminary indicators suggesting that hacker groups associated with the Russian secret services may stand behind today's massive cyberattack on government websites", foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

Russian military drills

Kiev did not immediately blame any individual or entities and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was too early "to point the finger at anybody. We don't have proof".

But he added: "You can imagine who did this."

In October 2020, the United States charged six Russians with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympics.