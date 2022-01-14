There is increasing alarm in world capitals about the energy crises sweeping countries just as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is warning countries that the energy crunch could last for at least two years.

The jump in energy consumption (6 percent), the largest since 2010, is being driven by a number of reasons including unusual weather and economies rebounding from Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. However, the latter piece of good news will be of little comfort to governments who will now need to deal with another headache and potentially even political and economic instability.

So how are different countries coping with the energy crises?

Europe

The UK has seen a surge in energy prices, threatening already fragile living standards in the country.

The country was already struggling to increase living standards following the 2007 financial crisis. A British think tank has calculated that before the pandemic began that the country was experiencing the worst pay growth in 210 years.

That staggering static has only been made worse by the pandemic, and with energy prices set to increase by a whopping 50 percent in the UK over the next few months - living standards are likely to only further erode.

One of Britain's largest energy companies recently warned the country that people should prepare for even higher energy prices for at least two more years.

As Europe's energy crisis has grown starker, the French government asked its biggest utility company to take an $8.8 billion hit to protect consumers. The French President Emmanuel Macron, who faces an election this year, is determined not to lose votes.

Meanwhile, Germany, Europe's largest economy, has been closing all its nuclear reactors resulting in the country demanding more energy.

The energy crisis has been further exacerbated by geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine.

Germany has been looking to expand the amount of energy it sources from Russia through the Nord Stream II pipeline - which would undercut Ukraine while linking the two countries directly.

Russia accounts for around 40 percent of Europe's energy needs, and while analysts believe that the country is meeting its contractual obligations - it is not working to meet the additional demand - resulting in prices increasing.

The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, has accused Russia of exacerbating the continent's energy crises, a claim Russia refutes.

Following the collapse of US-Russian talks earlier this week, gas prices jumped - with Moscow warning that Washington has failed to address the country's security concerns leaving the option of military action in Ukraine on the table.

In a note to investors, Bank of America believed that for the average consumer in the EU, their energy bills are set to skyrocket in 2022 to $2,095, up from $1370 in 2020.

The biggest increases will be in Italy and the UK, where bills will jump by about $1,000.