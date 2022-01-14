Tunisian police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to reach central Tunis to demonstrate against the President Kais Saied in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.

A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue on Friday, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations including during the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.

Police then tried to disperse several different groups of protesters, at least one of which had hundreds of demonstrators, witnesses said.

The Interior Ministry said 1,200 people had protested and said its forces had exercised restraint.

Opposition parties including Ennahda have been protesting against Saied's suspension of parliament, assumption of executive power and moves to rewrite the constitution, which they call a coup.

