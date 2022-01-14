Two new independent analyses by scientists at NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that 2021 ranks as the 6th hottest year since records began in 1880.

Collectively, the past eight years have been the warmest on record, indicating that our planet is indeed warming. Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature in 2021 was 0.84 of a degree Celsius above the 20th-century average.

Six different calculations ranked 2021 between the fifth and seventh hottest year since records began. NASA said last year tied with 2018 for sixth warmest, while NOAA puts it in sixth place by itself.

The fact that 2021 is not the warmest year on record has nothing to do with progress in tackling the heating of our planet, but it’s due to La Nina, the cooling phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation. This natural phenomenon, driven by changes in the winds across the Pacific Ocean, moves heat between the Pacific and the atmosphere, affecting climate patterns all over the world. A La Nina event in early 2021 led to a cooler year than it would otherwise have been, and its reappearance in late 2021 will likely cool temperatures again in 2022.

Based on NOAA calculations, here is what the five hottest years on record looked like.

2016

2016 was the warmest year ever recorded, and the third consecutive year the planet reached a new record temperature.

While another El Nino event contributed to rising temperatures in the early months of the year, scientists said human activity was mostly responsible for the rise.

Research at the time showed that climate change had increased the risk of wildfires in the western US. It was also linked to extreme rainfall that caused deadly floods in China, and to South Africa’s drought and resultant food shortages. Scientists found no conclusive link between climate change and other weather phenomena experienced that year, such as severe drought in Brazil, record rains in Australia, and poor air quality in Europe.