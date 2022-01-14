Special representatives from Turkiye and Armenia have held the first meeting aimed at normalisation of relations.

The closed-door meeting on Friday, held in the Russian capital Moscow, lasted for an hour-and-a-half, according to diplomatic sources.

"During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalisation process through dialogue between Turkiye and Armenia," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Stating that both "parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalisation," the statement added that the date and venue of the second meeting is to be decided in due time through diplomatic channels.

