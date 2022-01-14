The New York Times divided social media users when on Thursday it reported on the criminal record of David Bennett, the man who recently received a pig’s heart in a landmark surgical procedure.

It was related to a crime that Bennett, 57, committed 34 years ago. In 1988, when Bennett was in his 20s, he stabbed Edward Shumakar multiple times in a fit of jealousy.

Shumaker was paralysed from waist down and spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair, in and out of nursing homes, until he died in 2007 at the age of 40.

Bennett was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted on the charges of battery and carrying a concealed weapon. But he was released after six years.

The NYTstory headlined, “Patient in Groundbreaking Heart Transplant Has a Violent Criminal Record”, brought an immediate ire of readers on Twitter.

People questioned whether it was right to highlight a patient’s previous criminal record when he’s already going through a health crisis.

“So what, the doctors should have let him die?” asked a Twitter user.

“This is an awful headline. Salacious and NOT NYT worthy,” wrote a Facebook user Veronica Christina.

The Washington Post first published the story of Bennett’s criminal record. After that, however, it was the NYT article, which was doing the rounds on Friday afternoon Turkiye time. On Facebook, the story had received more than 2,500 comments.

“Literally thought this was the onion... Can we please stop acting like people with a criminal history or a history of incarceration are somehow less human. This surgery is unbelievably groundbreaking and important and could potentially mean that thousands less people die every year. His history has nothing to do with it,” said Facebook user Holly Tarnower.

Surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center performed the groundbreaking operation on December 7 after they received an emergency use authorisation from the US health regulator, the FDA.

The heart, which Bennett received, came from a genetically modified pig. So far attempts to implant an animal organ into a human have failed. Doctors and scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have used novel drugs and therapy to ensure the pig heart and Bennett survive.