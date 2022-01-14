WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive cyberattack targets Ukraine govt websites amid tensions with Russia
The attack on websites, including those of the cabinet and several ministries, came as tensions with the West and Russia continue to escalate.
Massive cyberattack targets Ukraine govt websites amid tensions with Russia
Authorities, including the SBU security service and cyberpolice, were working to address the issue. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 14, 2022

Kiev has reported a massive cyberattack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.

The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a "global (cyber) attack" that had taken place overnight on Friday.

Other websites that were down, including that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine's pro-Western stance.

"Ukrainians! All of your personal data .. have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst."

"This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands," it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian government said on Friday that the content of the websites was not changed during the attack and no personal data was leaked. 

READ MORE: Ukrainian soldier killed as Russia, NATO hold high-stakes talks

Not hard to 'imagine who is behind'

RECOMMENDED

The European Union is mobilising "all its resources" to aid Ukraine after the attack, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Borrell said that ambassadors of the EU's political and security committee would convene for an urgent meeting on the attack, which he added "merits condemnation". "There is no evidence who is behind the attack, but we can imagine who is behind," he said. 

The education ministry said that authorities, including the SBU security service and cyberpolice, were working to address the issue.

The attack comes as tensions between Russia and the West soar over Ukraine, a strategic ex-Soviet country.

The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks. According to NATO, Russia is preparing for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

This week the United States and its NATO allies held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tensions, but all three rounds of negotiations - in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna - proved unsuccessful.

On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West following a lack of progress.

READ MORE:NATO, Russia cite differences on Ukraine crisis as talks end inconclusively

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Another newborn freezes to death in Gaza as Israel’s ceasefire failures deepen winter toll
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty