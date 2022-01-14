Turkiye's first mini satellite Grizu-263A designed by the Grizu-263 Space Team has been launched into space on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Thursday's launch took place in Cape Canaveral, Florida where the United States shares its Space Force Station.

The satellite emitted its first signals, its developer said.

"Our satellite is alive!!!"

"Pride. We designed, manufactured, tested and launched into space. Now our satellite, Grizu-263A, is on its duty safe and sound," space team captain Cagla Aytac Dursun said.

The satellite will operate for nearly five years in a low earth orbit.

Established in 2016 by the students of the Engineering Faculty at Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, Grizu-263 aims to work on space and satellite technologies and participate in international competitions.

The team was named after a firedamp explosion that killed 263 miners in the Kozlu district in 1992. The Turkish word for "firedamp" is "grizu".