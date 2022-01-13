The US Senate has failed to pass a bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a day after Democrats unveiled their own legislation.

The tally, as voting continued, was 55 in favour and 43 against the bill that needed 60 votes to pass, a major hurdle in the 50-50 Senate.

Senator Robert Menendez has won the support of many of his fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for an alternative bill he introduced on Wednesday.

It would impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian government and military officials and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who had originally co-sponsored Nord Stream 2 sanctions legislation with Cruz opposed his bill, saying it risked breaking unity in Washington and in Europe over Russian aggression against Ukraine.

She said Cruz's legislation would "drive a wedge" between the United States and its allies in Europe, particularly Germany, in a speech before the vote.

The Kremlin warned on Thursday that sanctions that personally target Putin could lead to a "rupture of ties" with the United States.

A dangerous risk