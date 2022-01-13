Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure.

"He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," the country's National Heart Institute said on Thursday in a statement.

It did not say what procedure Mahathir had undergone.

Mahathir had already spent several days in the hospital last month for a check-up.

He has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

Dominant political figure