Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad discharged from hospital
The 96-year-old former prime minister has had heart problems in the past, having suffered several heart attacks and undergone bypass surgery.
Mahathir Mohamad was the country's longest-serving prime minister, serving from July 1981 to October 2003 and then again from May 2018 to March 2020, making up a total of 24 years. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 13, 2022

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure.

"He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," the country's National Heart Institute said on Thursday in a statement.

It did not say what procedure Mahathir had undergone. 

Mahathir had already spent several days in the hospital last month for a check-up.

He has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

Dominant political figure

The nonagenarian, who is still an active lawmaker, was admitted into the institute last Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92 as the head of a reformist coalition.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

READ MORE:Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks

SOURCE:Reuters
