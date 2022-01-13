TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: EU must act bravely to improve ties with Turkiye
Turkiye's President Erdogan calls on the European Union to stop "sabotage of Turkish-European relations by hiding behind pretext of solidarity within bloc."
Erdogan: EU must act bravely to improve ties with Turkiye
As a candidate country, Erdogan says Turkiye continues its negotiations with the bloc in areas of "supply chains, migration, defence, xenophobia and Islamophobia, health, and energy." / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 13, 2022

This year the European Union should cast aside its "shortsightedness" and "act more bravely to improve ties" with Turkiye, the nation’s president has said.

At the annual meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member states on Thursday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said relations between Turkiye and the EU are being "sabotaged" by hiding behind a pretext of solidarity within the bloc.

He said the EU must work against such an approach, adding that some member states should "abandon their approach of solving their problems with Turkiye in the corridors of the union."

Turkiye has “worked towards establishing a dialogue and a diplomatic relationship with the EU. In addition to high-level visits and talks, we also took part in high-level dialogues on climate change, security, migration, and health care,” said Erdogan.

But these many positive steps by Turkiye “did not evoke the response we had expected from the EU,” said the president, decrying the “stalling tactics” from the bloc it faced instead.

READ MORE:Erdogan to EU: Turkey's ultimate goal is 'full membership' of bloc

Relations must 'go forward'

RECOMMENDED

Saying that significant issues in the EU such as "establishing a joint migration policy, and tackling xenophobia and animosity towards Islam" were pushed aside, Erdogan said the bloc has "taken no noteworthy steps" on these pressing issues.

"Anybody who has an objective perspective to such problems acknowledges that Turkiye is a key country in overcoming such problems as the EU is facing," he noted.

As a candidate country, Erdogan said Turkiye continues its negotiations with the bloc in areas of "supply chains, migration, defence, xenophobia and Islamophobia, health, and energy."

"Turkiye plays a problem-solving role," he said, adding that EU relations with the country must “go forward."

Ahead of Erdogan's address, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also met with the EU envoys, saying later on Twitter that they did a broad assessment of “current foreign policy developments."

READ MORE:Top EU diplomat calls for building 'mutually beneficial' ties with Turkey

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Another newborn freezes to death in Gaza as Israel’s ceasefire failures deepen winter toll
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty