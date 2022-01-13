President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by giving a speech on the importance of protecting democracy and “the will of the people” in the United States.

“I will defend this nation. I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy. We will make sure the will of the people is heard,” Biden said from inside the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol.

But has the will of the people been heard in addressing the threat of white supremacist violence that led to the attack in the first place?

Following the Charlottesville attack in 2017, calls grew for white supremacist violence in the US to be officially acknowledged as a domestic terrorism threat.

However, many activists and journalists raised concerns that expanding the terrorism label would also expand the surveillance and counterterrorism systems that have historically disproportionately targeted and impacted minority groups across the country.

A report released by the Muslim Justice Leauge, an advoacy group based in Boston, highlighted some of Biden’s policy changes in response to January 6 so far.

They include: increased budgets for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), added social media monitoring and surveillance power to the DHS and the expansion and re-branding of the Countering Violent Extremism Program (CVE).

The criticism held against these measures is that these very systems have, since their inception, contributed to and upheld white supremacy in the US by criminalising marginalised communities.

“Inclusion of programs focused on white supremacist bigotry into a larger system of state surveillance that upholds institutional white supremacy through its criminalisation of entire marginalised communities will fuel the system upon which overt bigotry thrives,” Executive Director of the Muslim Justice League Fatema Ahmad wrote in a statement following the Charlottesville attack.

Equal opportunity surveillance

Law enforcement under the DHS and DOJ have long held ties to white supremacist groups like The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and the Proud Boys, most recently exposed by former FBI informant Joseph Moore who uncovered a network of Klansmen working in Florida law enforcement.