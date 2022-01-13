After Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been rattled by sexual abuse allegations against several of its leading figures, a call for justice has begun to reverberate throughout its society.

"Lo Tishtok", Hebrew for "You will not be silent", is a phrase gaining momentum among ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, who are being forced to reckon with claims of serious crimes, including sexual abuse of children, against several of their cultural icons.

Avigayil Heilbronn, who founded the "Lo Tishtok" organisation that aims to support sexual abuse victims, said the ultra-Orthodox community has been shaken.

The most recent misconduct revelations emerged this month, when the Yediot Ahronot newspaper published claims a prominent ultra-Orthodox radio host had assaulted three women, including a minor.

Adiel Bar Shaul, a 43-year-old ultra-Orthodox from the mainly Haredi city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, recounted his experience of being abused as a child shortly after that report came out.

Shaul said he was raped several times when he was 10 by a close family acquaintance, who was also ultra-Orthodox.

'In denial'