The Biden administration has slapped sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test and later announced it will also seek new UN sanctions.

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it was imposing penalties on the five officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the country’s missile programs.

"The DPRK’s latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearisation," said Treasury's chief of terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson.

The Treasury's moves came just hours after North Korea said leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday that he claimed would greatly increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted on Wednesday that following designations by Treasury and State the US is also proposing UN sanctions in response to North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September, “each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

Enhanced capabilities

The Treasury Department said one of the North Koreans being sanctioned, Choe Myong Hyon, was based in Russia and had provided support to North Korea's Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), which is already subject to sanctions.