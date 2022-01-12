Turkiye has decided to move forward with the first-phase mass-production of the Hurjet light attack jet.

Apart from the Hurjet, which will be unveiled in 2023, the Defence Industry Executive Committee discussed on Wednesday adding more indigenous systems to the Turkish Armed Forces inventory and other security agencies, the Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Without giving further details, the statement noted various projects concerning the country's air, land and naval forces, including rockets, ammunition and equipment were decided during the meeting.

The committee underlined the importance of indigenisation of every kind of technology the country imports, noting that efforts in that direction will be supported.

Despite obstacles, Turkiye will continue to work for the design, development and production of the indigenous system and technologies, the committee reiterated.

