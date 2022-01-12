Latin America for centuries has been a bastion for the Catholic church, accounting until recently for more than 40 percent of the global Catholic population. Yet the Vatican's hold over the continent is slowly and inexorably sliding.

Up until the 1960s, data indicates that 90 percent of Latin Americans identified as Catholics. However, by 2014 only 69 percent identified as Catholics, and the trend is downwards.

According to studies carried out by Latinobarometro, a local polling company that carries annual surveys across Latin America, by 2017, the number of those identifying as Catholic had dropped to 59 percent. And those numbers may already be out of date, painting a picture of a region that is set to become minority Catholic if it's not already.

The trend, however, amongst different countries is not equally even.

In places like Chile, trust in the Catholic Church has dropped from 72 percent in 1995 to 31 percent in 2020.

According to Latinobarometro, Chile is one of the most agnostic countries in the world, at 35 percent, and now around 45 percent of the population identifies as Catholic compared to 70 percent 15 years ago.

The dramatic decline has been driven in part by a series of sex abuse scandals that rocked the Catholic church in the country and subsequent cover-ups.

Similar sex scandals in Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, to name a few Latin American countries, have left the church battling for its reputation and increasingly a flock distrustful of their shepherds.

At the beginning of the 20th century, El Salvador was almost 100 percent Catholic, today, it teeters on half of the population.

But a crisis for the Catholic church has meant an opportunity for other Christian denominations that have sought to capitalise on the woes of the Vatican.

New Christian movements

One Catholic magazine has described the crisis of Catholicism in Latin America as likely to last for more than a generation, and the church is likely only at the beginning of the shift.

Moreover, while there has been somewhat of a decline amongst people identifying themselves as Catholic, that hasn't necessarily meant a decline in Christianity.