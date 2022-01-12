From the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in the United States to a relentless summer of flash flooding across Europe, 2021 has gone down in history as one of the most expensive years for natural disasters worldwide.

Globally, the total cost of all disasters last year was $280 billion, the fourth-highest on record, according to the world's largest reinsurer Munich Re.

Insurance covered 42.8 percent of the damages, raking up a total $120 billion in losses for companies worldwide.

This figure was second only to 2017, which saw a record of $146 billion insured losses from disasters, such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Each of last year’s top ten most expensive catastrophes cost over $1.5 billion in insured losses, with Hurricane Ida in first place at $65 billion, according to new findings by Christian Aid.

Dr. Kat Kramer, Christian Aid’s climate policy lead, told TRT World the costs of climate change have been grave this year both financially and in “the death and displacement of people around the world.”

“Be it storms and floods in some of the world’s richest countries or droughts and heatwaves in some of the poorest, the climate crisis hit hard in 2021,” said Kramer.

“While it was good to see some progress made at the COP26 summit, it is clear that the world is not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous world.”

So what were the ten worst disasters this year?

1. Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida was the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the US, leaving one million people without electricity in the state of Louisiana in August 2021.

Ida took the lives of 95 people and cost the world $65 billion in losses, according to Christian Aid. Meanwhile, Munich Re said Ida cost $36 billion in insured losses.

The category 4 hurricane destroyed 75 percent of the houses in the state’s Lafourche Parish, displacing 14,000 residents.

But the tropical storm’s effect was felt across many northeastern states, with flash flooding turning streets into rivers in New York City.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season was the third-most active season on record, producing 21 storms, according to the country's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA said its disaster assistance in Louisiana exceeded $2 billion just two months after the hurricane struck.

From warming sea surface temperatures to rising sea levels, hurricanes have been linked to a number of climate change-related influences, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES).

“Warmer sea surface temperatures could intensify tropical storm wind speeds, potentially delivering more damage if they make landfall,” explains C2ES.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that as hurricane wind speeds increase up to 10 percent, an increase in Category 4 and 5 hurricanes is likely worldwide.

2. European floods

Total financial losses from summer flooding in Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg came in second place on Christian Aid’s report.

In fact, of the top ten disasters listed in the organisation’s report, 50 percent were floods and 30 percent tropical cyclones.

In Europe, the floods claimed 240 lives and caused an economic loss of $43 billion.

The United Nations climate panel (IPCC) said in their latest report that climate change “has detectably influenced” several factors that contribute to flooding, such as heavy rainfall and rising sea levels.

Global warming exacerbates rainfall as the warmer atmosphere is able to hold more water which leads to more intense showers, according to the researchers.

While the European Union has made progress towards decreasing its greenhouse gas emissions, the region’s climate mitigation is labelled “insufficient” according to Climate Action Tracker.

3. Texas Winter Storm

In the US state of Texas, five million residents were left without power and shortages of basic supplies due to winter storms in February.

Christian Aid estimated damages amounting to $23 billion, while the economic impact could be as high as $200 billion.

Meanwhile, Munich Re reported around $15 billion in insured losses.

At least 215 deaths were recorded from the cold spells, but the number of fatalities is expected to be higher.

Overall, nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the US last year, more than twice the amount in 2020, according to the federal weather agency’s latest report.

This year "was marked by extremes across the US, including exceptional warmth, devastating severe weather and the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record," said NOAA.

4. Henan floods

At least 302 people were killed in the Chinese province of Henan, which suffered massive record flooding that displaced over a million people in July.

Hundreds of thousands lost their houses in the torrential rains that caused an estimated $17.6 billion in damages.

Xinxiang, a city in the province, saw a record 26 centimetres of rain in just two hours when the banks of its river Wei burst.

While scientists have warned climate change is worsening flooding around the world, China remains the biggest emitter of fossil fuels, accounting for 30.64 percent of global emissions in 2020.

Furthermore, the region’s current policies are “insufficient” to meet the Paris agreements, according to the Climate Action Tracker.

5. British Columbia floods

Canada’s British Columbia declared a state of emergency in November when it was hit with a record level of rainfall that amounted to $7.5 billion in damages.

All 7,000 residents in the city of Merritt in Vancouver were evacuated after the city witnessed three times more rain than ever before.