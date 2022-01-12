The NATO allies have warned Russia that they would not compromise on the alliance's right to defend its eastern members to avoid further conflict in Ukraine.

However, the alliance invited Moscow to further talks on calming security concerns.

"There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues," alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg's statement came after talks with Russian envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said that it would be impossible for the 30 NATO members to agree to Moscow's core demands for a new security order in Europe, and in particular added that Russia would have no veto on Ukraine's right to eventually join the alliance.

President Vladimir Putin's government has issued a series of demands for the West to rule out accepting new members like Ukraine, Georgia or Finland on its eastern flanks and demanded limits on allied deployments in former Soviet allies that joined NATO after the Cold War.

Stoltenberg said it was "positive" that the two sides had been able to sit down together to discuss arms control and "many other issues to prevent a new armed conflict."

Stoltenberg warned, however, that Russia would have no veto over any bid by Ukraine to join NATO and called for a "de-escalation" in Russia's military build-up on its neighbour's border.

READ MORE: Ukrainian soldier killed as Russia, NATO hold high-stakes talks

READ MORE: Russia, US agree to further talks on Ukraine with no major breakthrough