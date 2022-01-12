Sri Lanka has been facing a deepening economic crisis, exposing the country to the threat of bankruptcy.

With high inflation causing an unprecedented food price hike, the country has now pleaded before China, asking Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to consider restructuring the debt repayments and help them sail through the ongoing economic crisis.

"The president pointed out that it would be a great relief to the country if attention could be paid to restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic," Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said after he met Wang Yi in Colombo on Sunday.

As the fourth-biggest lender of Sri Lanka, China has given billions of dollars in loans to the small island nation.

So, how did Sri Lanka come to the verge of bankruptcy?

The pandemic has battered Sri Lanka's tourism economy, which was one of the main drivers of the country's national income.

In 2019, the contribution of tourism to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the country was 12.6 percent, which was six percent in 2000.

Along with the devastating pandemic effect on tourism, high government expenditures, loss of revenues due to tax cuts, and vast debt payments are the main factors of the economy's meltdown.

Amidst the looming economic crisis, foreign exchange reserves declined to their lowest levels in a decade.

On the other hand, high inflation forces the government to print more money to pay domestic loans; however, this situation creates a vicious circle for the country’s economy.

According to the World Bank estimation, nearly half a million people have fallen below the poverty line since the pandemic, which caused a loss of jobs for many people.

Consumer prices in the South Asian country jumped 12.1 percent year-on-year in December 2021, which made the essential goods unaffordable for many of those who were previously well-off, struggling to feed their families.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's food prices rose by a record 22.1 percent in December.

The census and statistics department said food inflation hit an all-time high last month on a year-on-year basis since the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was launched in 2013.

The price increased in December compared to 17.5 percent in November, the previous record, the department said.