On January 6, 2022, the US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) announced its decision to “locate a forward-based SOF (Special Operation Forces) headquarters, on a rotational basis, in Albania”.

Described as a decision intended to enhance the capabilities of the SOF in achieving regional stability, the move was made in light of Albania's strategic location.

Commander of SOCEUR, Major General David H. Tabor, was quoted as saying: “The ability to rapidly move and train within the Balkans, in close coordination with other allied and partner forces, made Albania the best location for this effort.”

Fellow commander of SOCEUR Sean Foertsch similarly noted Albania’s membership of NATO, strong relations with the Albanian government, the country’s geographical location and connection to Balkan transportation hubs as among the reasons that made this decision a sound one. Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama welcomed the announcement, calling it “fantastic news”.

In fact, Albania offered that the US establish a military base on its territory back in 2018.

According to military reporter John Vandiver, such a decision places Special Forces near “countries such as Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Serbia, where Russian political, economic and military influence has been growing steadily stronger”.

This decision of the Stuttgart-based Special Operations Command Europe comes at a time of rising tensions in the Balkans. Not since the late 1990s has there been so much concern about the region’s stability.

Bosnia is currently amid a secession as Serbian nationalists push for the country's division. It faces its worst political and security crisis since the war ended in 1995. How this crisis unfolds is yet to be seen in the weeks ahead. Serbia has been arming itself over the past years, much to the dismay and concern of its neighbours.