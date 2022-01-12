“The goal was never to be a painter. It was always to get to know the world I live in, to see it despite my condition,” Esref Armagan, in his signature cowboy hat and Ray-Ban sunglasses, told TRT World in an interview.

Visually impaired since his birth in 1953, Armagan had noticed at a young age that people always warned him about his surroundings, be it a passing car or a puddle in the road, but they never warned each other.

So, when he confronted his parents at the age of four, he found out that he was blind – or rather that other people could see.

“I accepted that I was born this way, and that I would die like this. My eyes would never see the world,” Armagan says, recalling his thoughts as a child.

However, a thought that followed, combined with his determination, changed his life forever.

“I exist, I am living on this Earth, I am experiencing its beauties through four senses. Why should I leave without seeing it?” Armagan remembers thinking.

Seeing through fingertips

At as young as six years old, Esref Armagan refused the idea of not knowing what the world looked like, of dying without ever “seeing” the world, and went to his father for help.

His father, Nazim Armagan, began to introduce him to various objects and teach him concepts like roundness, sharpness, etc.

“To get to know shapes and objects, a blind person must be able to hold it in their hands,” Armagan said, explaining that it was the only way to perceive the object from all six directions – top, bottom, and so on.

“If the object cannot be wholly examined at once, then the picture in the mind’s eye is disconnected, incomplete and inaccurate,” Armagan added.

So, when it came to things he could not hold, his father would give Armagan models.

It all began with a butterfly, when his father gave Armagan a paper butterfly to understand what the insects were shaped like.

While holding it, Armagan had the idea that he could try to draw the shape – a test to see whether he accurately perceived how objects looked.

He placed the paper on a surface that caved in under his pencil, using the relief method, so he could perceive the drawing through his fingertips, just like the model, and compare them with one another.

Later, when he began painting on canvas, Armagan would use a sticky rope to create the outline of his paintings so that he could feel the lines.

“I have to feel what I am drawing with my fingertips because that’s how I see,” Armagan explained.

Aside from the outline of the butterfly, Armagan’s father would describe the remaining visual qualities of the insect, like the spots on its wings and what colour they were. Of course, his father was also responsible for handing him the suitable coloured pencils.

With practice, Armagan could draw and paint butterflies, trees, apples, and more.

Moreover, he began arranging his paints in an order he memorised so he did not have to rely on others to colour his works correctly. As a result, his paints no longer get mixed, unless they are misplaced.

Life in colour

In addition to shapes, Armagan was also learning colours and their tones.

“I must have come off as quite naive, but I would always ask what colour things were, no matter how big or small,” he recalled.

Armagan eventually learned what colour things could be, making educated guesses. For example, leaves and trees were green unless it was autumn, and he could even recognise flowers by their scent and make out their colour.

Nevertheless, soon he began hearing that his paintings did not look real enough. They appeared two-dimensional.

Armagan was told that he needed to draw light and shadow to make his works look real. So, he learned what light was, how it created shadows and the illusion in his paintings.

He first struggled with the shadow concept, recalling that when he first tried to paint the shadow of an apple and showed it to his father, Nazim Bey told him he had painted two apples – both red and plump.

That led to another realisation for Armagan – shadows did not take the object's colour. Instead, they were a darker colour of the surface they were cast on.

Scale and perspective

What was amazing about Armagan’s paintings was not just that a blind man was able to draw lines and colour them accurately, he had also mastered scale.