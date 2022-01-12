TÜRKİYE
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' in Turkiye begins
The 30-year-old building is being demolished after long-held criticism of its awkward appearance in the cityscape.
A new project will take off at the site after the demolition. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 12, 2022

A building in southern Turkiye, which long topped Google's results as the "world's most ridiculous building", is all set to be demolished.

Hayrettin Gungor, the mayor of Kahramanmaras province, where the building is located, said on Wednesday it could take three months to demolish it.

It was built 30 years ago as a special provincial business centre but was always criticised for standing out awkwardly in the cityscape, he said.

The 18-storey structure has been an attraction with its exterior colours of red, yellow and blue as well as its tall strange columns taking up almost half of the bottom floors.

After carrying out a survey, it was decided that the building should be demolished, Gungor said.

Positive reactions

A new project will take off at the site after the demolition.

The people of Kahramanmaras welcomed the move.

Ismail Kazan, a resident, said he was demoralised due to the criticism from tourists who saw the building.

Mehmet Fatih Baltutan, another resident, said that the city would have a more beautiful appearance with a square instead of the building.

Ismet Gedikli, who has been living in Kahramanmaras for 30 years, said vehicle and pedestrian traffic will now move smoothly.

SOURCE:AA
