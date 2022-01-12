India’s top court has said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month.

Three Supreme Court judges said on Wednesday that they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government, saying they will investigate the case next week.

The petition filed by retired Judge Anjana Prakash stated that the speeches made at the Hindu religious leaders' congregation “pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens,” said Bar & Bench, an online portal for Indian legal news.

The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

The police said they were questioning suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

