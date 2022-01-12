The US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation has released a report that reveals nearly $106 million that was provided to Islamophobic groups between 2017-2019.

The "Islamophobia in the Mainstream" report releasedby the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Tuesday lists 35 charitable institutions and foundations that funneled $105,865,763 to 26 anti-Muslim groups.

Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc., Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Schwab Charitable Fund, Marcus Foundation, the Adelson Family Foundation and the Jewish Communal Fund were among the top six funders of the US Islamophobia network, according to the report.

The Islamophobic groups are accused of spreading false information about Muslim communities in the US and beyond through social media, the press, public hearings and other avenues.

"The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) received a combined total of over $60 million from the Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism Inc between 2017- 2019."

"The law firm has a history of supporting anti-Muslim policies like the Muslim Ban. In 2017 the ACLJ filed a supporting court brief in defence of the Muslim Ban," said the report.

'Well-funded network'

CAIR’s National Research and Advocacy Coordinator Huzaifa Shahbaz said in a statement that "it is no secret that the Islamophobia Network remains hyper-active and well-funded."

"Despite a slight decline in foundations that funneled money to anti-Muslim groups, millions of dollars still flow to organisations that spread misinformation and perpetuate dangerous stereotypes about Muslims and Islam.”