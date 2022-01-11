President Joe Biden and top health officials have defended the administration's response to the unrelenting pandemic as daily US Covid-19 cases reached a new high, largely fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Biden, who has been accused of focusing on vaccinations at the expense of testing and support for struggling healthcare systems, told reporters on Tuesday he was "confident we're on the right track" to fight the pandemic.

The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world.

Omicron was estimated to account for 98.3 percent of total new coronavirus cases circulating in the country as of January 8, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

A closely watched projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington estimates that number is far higher due to the likelihood that many more infections go undetected, either because people are without symptoms or do not have access to testing.

As a result, the IHME model suggests that the US surge fuelled largely by Omicron may have already hit a daily peak of more than 6 million cases, and could drop significantly from that point by the end of this month.

But disruptions to health systems, schools and businesses might not resolve quickly even as infections decrease.

Testing problems

The heads of the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the protracted battle against the virus has made clear the need for easier access to testing, better therapies and a vaccine more widely effective against a range of variants.

Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, acknowledged the agencies' challenges in dealing with the pandemic after two years, especially amid Omicron, but said the focus now needed to be on the current surge. "I don't think prior approaches reflect what's going on right now. I think it's hard to process what's actually happening right now, which is most people are going to get Covid," she told a Senate committee hearing.

"And what we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function, transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens. I think after that will be a good time to reassess how we're approaching this pandemic."

Dawn O'Connell, assistant Health and Human Services secretary for preparedness and response, said at the same hearing that the administration was working on shipping out the 500 million at-home Covid-19 tests ordered by Biden.