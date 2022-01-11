After months of holding the keys to the embassy in Beijing, Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, has finally packed his suitcases and closed the embassy.

Qaem went to Twitter, citing the dwindling level of funds experienced by the mission as the reason for the embassy's closure.

"Since we did not receive salaries from Kabul for the last six months, we assigned a committee from within the diplomats to solve the financial issues," he said in a letter published in English.

Since the fall of the US-backed Afghan government led by the former President Ashraf Ghani in August - the country is now controlled by the Taliban, who have renamed the state as the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA).

International recognition of the IEA has been slow, leaving the country's embassies around the world in limbo.

Qaem's resignation in China also paints a bleak picture of the state of embassies and their workforce.

One interesting note in the letter that Qaem left behind says that the keys of the embassy were given to the Qatari embassy in Beijing, potentially a precursor to those keys being given to current authorities in Kabul.

Qatar, for its part, has very close contacts with the IEA, after it hosted the Taliban offices in Doha and where peace negotiations were held with US counterparts leading to the withdrawal of American forces.

There are rumours that regional countries are tepidly moving towards some form of recognition with the IEA authorities in Kabul to stabilise the economic and security situation on the ground.

One Afghan diplomat that TRT World spoke with and who wished to remain anonymous was seemingly unaware of the closure of the Chinese embassy.

"After the fall of Kabul, every mission worked independently, and we lost official contacts with other missions, so right now, we don't know what problems may have caused our embassy in China to come to this conclusion," said the diplomat.