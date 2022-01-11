Israel is the world’s largest exporter of drones, but it also uses them at home. In the most recent Gaza war, at least 256 Palestinians including 66 children were killed due to Israel’s military campaign, enabled in part, by its drones.

On Monday, there was good news for Palestinians that Israel’s biggest privately-owned weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems, which also produces nearly 80 percent of Israel’s drones, dropped one of its subsidiaries, Ferranti, located in Oldham in the UK.

Under persistent pressure from mostly British activists, who formed the Palestine Action group to oppose pro-Israeli activities in the UK, Elbit decided to sell The Power and Control Business of Ferranti Technologies to a UK company, TT Electronics.

While the Israeli company, which still owns other 10 factories across the UK, did not mention Palestine Action’s protests and its non-violent activism as a factor, the pro-Palestinian group believes that its actions, ranging from spraying the walls of the factory with blood-red paint to occupying its entrance, persuaded the firm to quit its Oldham company.

‘Direct action’

As a result, the group’s activists believe that confronting the firms like the Elbit through “direct actions” works better than just publishing long statements against Israel and its allies.

“Occupations of the site have caused weeks of forced factory closure, and have cost millions in damages to the company. At the end of November 2021, Elbit began packing up their Oldham operation – now the majority of the Ferranti business has been sold off,” said a statement from Palestine Action.

“Direct action works – the brave individuals who occupied the factory over the past year can proudly say that drone technologies are no longer in production in Oldham,” the statement added.